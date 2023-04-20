Bride, Groom, 10 Kin Suffer Burn Injuries In Attack With 'acid-like' Substance In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

A bride, her groom and their 10 relatives suffered from burn injuries after an unidentified person allegedly threw an "acid-like" substance on them during the wedding function in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Chhote Amabal village under Bhanpur police station limits when the wedding ceremony was underway, an official said.

Groom Damrudhar Baghel (25), bride Sunita Kahsyap (19) and 10 others received minor burns, he said.

As per preliminary information, during the marriage at the bride's house, the power supply went off and someone taking advantage of the darkness allegedly threw an "acid-like" substance on the bride and the groom who were sitting in the 'mandap', causing them a burning sensation, the official said.

The family members who were sitting around them also came in contact with the liquid, he said.

Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap, who was also there to attend the wedding, shifted the injured persons to Bhanpuri hospital in a vehicle of his convoy.

Out of the 12 injured persons, the bride, groom and two others were shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur for further treatment, the police official said.

Baghel was discharged on Thursday morning, he said, adding the condition of others was reported to be stable.

The police have lodged a case against the identified culprit and launched a probe into the incident.