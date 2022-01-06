Last Updated:

'You make Indians proud' | BRO Keeps Zojila Pass Open In January Even As Mercury Dips To -27°C, Shares Video | Watch

Despite temperatures dropping to -27°C at the Zojila Pass connecting the Kashmir valley and Ladakh, the BRO is making all efforts to keep the corridor open.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Ladakh

Image: @BROindia/Twitter


Despite temperatures dropping to as low as -27°C, the Zojila Pass - a mountain corridor in Jammu and Kashmir - remained open for the first time in January. The Zojila Pass connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh and is located at an elevation of 11,643 feet on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road. This caught the eyes of the public when the Border Roads of Organisation (BRO) shared a series of videos on the microblogging site, Twitter, featuring vehicles passing through the Zojila Pass.

The BRO shared the first video on January 1 stating that they have kept Zojila Pass open until December 31, last year, to keep Ladakh connected. It further stated that on December 31, 94 vehicles went via the pass. The video gathered more than three thousand views and 300 likes. Another video was shared the next day on January 2, where BRO stated that 72 vehicles crossed the Pass on the second day of 2022.

'Salute to Borer Road Organisation': Netizens laud BRO for incredible feat

In a third Tweet, shared on January, 3, the BRO posted another video of Zojila Pass which received the most attention with more than one lakh people watching it. It featured vehicles passing in the region covered in thick layers of snow. The BOR stated in its tweet that they are making history by keeping the Zojila Pass open, which is the land route to Ladakh, in January, despite temperatures as low as -27 degrees Celsius. It also urged the people to spread the word and let India know about the triumph of the human spirit.

READ | Omicron scare: Jammu and Kashmir govt orders new restrictions for COVID containment

People on social media appreciated BRO for its incredible work. One Twitter user stated that he has seen BRO working in these extreme conditions and claimed that he gave one BRO worker a lift to the Nubra Camp. Another person wrote that they are proud of BRO India and urged them to continue these projects and inform the world about India's determination to succeed by implementing fantastic initiatives.

READ | LG Manoj Sinha to launch COVID vaccination for 15-18 age group in Jammu and Kashmir today

It should be mentioned that despite the fact that the Zojila Pass is open in January, on-ground reports suggest that recent snowfall in the area has resulted in slick road conditions along the Srinagar-Leh highway's Zojila Pass, increasing traffic congestion.

(Image: @BROindia/Twitter)

READ | Wanted LeT terrorist Salem Parray killed in Srinagar; IGP Kashmir calls it 'big victory'
READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Driver dead, 20 UP tourists injured as bus turns turtle
READ | Flights delayed & cancelled in Jammu & Kashmir over low visibility amid heavy snowfall
Tags: Zojila pass, Kashmir Valley, BRO
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND