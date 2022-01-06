Despite temperatures dropping to as low as -27°C, the Zojila Pass - a mountain corridor in Jammu and Kashmir - remained open for the first time in January. The Zojila Pass connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh and is located at an elevation of 11,643 feet on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road. This caught the eyes of the public when the Border Roads of Organisation (BRO) shared a series of videos on the microblogging site, Twitter, featuring vehicles passing through the Zojila Pass.

The BRO shared the first video on January 1 stating that they have kept Zojila Pass open until December 31, last year, to keep Ladakh connected. It further stated that on December 31, 94 vehicles went via the pass. The video gathered more than three thousand views and 300 likes. Another video was shared the next day on January 2, where BRO stated that 72 vehicles crossed the Pass on the second day of 2022.

#Zojila_pass



BRO karmyogis kept mighty Zojila pass opened till 31 Dec this year in a row to keep Ladakh connected.



94 vehicles crossed the pass yesterday.



Despite blizzards and temperature dipping to -10° C, BRO brave men are committed to keep the pass open longer this time pic.twitter.com/dml4fOp3Ct — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 1, 2022

Taming Zojila - 02 Jan 22.



Second day of 2022 witnessed passing of 72 Vehicles across the Pass first time ever.

This stupendous feat could only be achieved owing to the daunting courage of Karmyogis who stood their ground despite all odds.



BRO है तो सबमुमकिन है ।@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/zMxJMBjTkL — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 2, 2022

'Salute to Borer Road Organisation': Netizens laud BRO for incredible feat

In a third Tweet, shared on January, 3, the BRO posted another video of Zojila Pass which received the most attention with more than one lakh people watching it. It featured vehicles passing in the region covered in thick layers of snow. The BOR stated in its tweet that they are making history by keeping the Zojila Pass open, which is the land route to Ladakh, in January, despite temperatures as low as -27 degrees Celsius. It also urged the people to spread the word and let India know about the triumph of the human spirit.

Follow @BROindia

BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C. Please share and let India know the feat of indomitable human spirit against Harsh climatic conditions. pic.twitter.com/uoMbSMRVxp — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 3, 2022

People on social media appreciated BRO for its incredible work. One Twitter user stated that he has seen BRO working in these extreme conditions and claimed that he gave one BRO worker a lift to the Nubra Camp. Another person wrote that they are proud of BRO India and urged them to continue these projects and inform the world about India's determination to succeed by implementing fantastic initiatives.

We have recently came from Changla and Khardungla. i have seen BRO karmyogi are doing their work in these harsh conditions. Thank god that i have given a lift to one BRO person to reach nubra camp. — Shubham Gupta Purwar (@2704shubham) January 3, 2022

Salute to Border Road Organisation. Jai Hind. You make Indians proud — Warrior (@LadakhWarrior) January 4, 2022

It should be mentioned that despite the fact that the Zojila Pass is open in January, on-ground reports suggest that recent snowfall in the area has resulted in slick road conditions along the Srinagar-Leh highway's Zojila Pass, increasing traffic congestion.

(Image: @BROindia/Twitter)