BSF Busts Pakistani Incursion Bid In Gurdaspur, Shoots Down Drone From Across The Border

Border Security Force (BSF) busted a Pakistani infiltration bid by shooting down a drone along the Punjab border in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of February 8 and 9.

The BSF fired and pushed back the drones back into the Pakistani territory. In view of the possibility of a drug consignment that may have been dropped, search operations are underway by the local police and the BSF. Meanwhile investigation is also on about the possible local connections from the Indian side, who are helping the drug smugglers.

Increase in drone sorties from Pakistan

Notably drone sorties from across the border have become frequent along the border areas of Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, etc.

The number of incidents of drones delivering drugs, guns, explosives, and ammunition from Pakistan have increased in Punjab as around 254 drones were seen starting in January 2022, and the BSF shot down 22 of them.

67 drones were spotted in 2022. According to sources, BSF troops shot at these drones 226 times out of the 254 that were seen. Up to 22 drones were shot down and taken captive (nine were shot down, and another 13 fell due to various reasons).