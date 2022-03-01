Builder, six family members arrested for duping flat-buyers of over Rs 100 crore

Ghaziabad, Mar 1 (PTI) A builder and six members of his family were arrested for allegedly duping flat-buyers of over Rs 100 crore from, police said on Tuesday.

The builder, Raj Kumar Jain, was running two companies named Red Apple and Idea builders. He is accused of borrowing money from people, enticing them by promising to pay a high rate of interest of them, City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said.

Jain was planning to settle in Dubai after obtaining its citizenship on the basis of fake documents. He and his family had got fake documents made using Garg as their surname, the official said.

The SP said Jain and his associates were booked in 29 cases of fraud earlier.

Police said they have arrested Jain, his sons Naman and Akshay, daughter Anusha, wife Indu and two other relatives Rishabh and Pratik. They also seized a Dubai citizenship card from Jain's possession which he secured on the basis of fake documents.

Police said Jain and his family members got fake documents made under the surname Garg. They have seized laptop, mobile phones and other documents.

Police said they are trying to arrest Jain's accomplices who are on the run. PTI CORR AAR

