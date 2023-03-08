WATCH | Building Collapses In Delhi's Bhajanpura Area, Rescue Operations Underway

A building in Delhi's Vijay Park area in Bhajanpura collapsed on Wednesday, March 8. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. No casualties have been reported yet.

A video from the incident is going viral. The incident occurred while the country is celebrating the festival of Holi.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited



(Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

According to news agency, the police are investigating the matter and is trying to ascertain the reason behind the collapse of the building. Reportedly, the fire department received the information regarding the incident at 3:05 pm. The incident comes days after a four-storey building collapsed after taking after catching fire in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road on March 1.