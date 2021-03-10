Buildings With More Than 5 COVID-19 Cases To Be Sealed In Mumbai: BMC

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 positive patients will be sealed with all movement of residents being restricted.

As per the local body, 90% of the new cases of Mumbai in the past two months were recorded in housing societies. To control the spread of the virus, buildings with more than 5 cases will be sealed for any movement. If a building has less than 5 cases, then it will only be sealed on the floors which have positive COVID-19 patients. Nearly 2762 floors sealed with 4183 positive patients have been sealed by the BMC as of March 9.

BMC tightens vigil

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 20. It has also informed that the daily growth rate of cases has increased from 0.17% on February 18 to 0.32% in March. Andheri continues to be the most affected area with a doubling rate of 163 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 420 days. Meanwhile, the civic body has amped up testing from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 in a day at present.

Despite the surge in the cases in Mumbai, senior civic officials have told news agency PTI that there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city since the situation was 'under control.' Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh however has said that if Coronavirus cases continue to surge, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

On Tuesday, Mumbai, including its surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours. The fresh cases increased the cumulative infection figure in the financial capital to 3,35,584 and the death toll to 19,901. On the vaccination front, Maharashtra has administered 20,89,146 doses of the vaccination to its residents till March 10, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.