Bull Chases Cow Companion Being Sold Off For A Kilometre; Forces To Have Change Of Heart

Chasing the tempo for over a kilometre the bull caused a change of heart for the owner who decided to keep the two together. Netizens are gushing over this

Ananya Varma
Bull

A heartwarming incident of love between animals came to the fore from Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday. Unable to bear the separation from his companion, a bull followed a tempo carrying a cow which had been sold by the owner to another farmer in Palamedu area of Madurai. Chasing the tempo for over a kilometre the bull caused a change of heart for the owner who decided to keep the two together and not sell away the cow.

Netizens react

