Bull Chases Cow Companion Being Sold Off For A Kilometre; Forces To Have Change Of Heart

A heartwarming incident of love between animals came to the fore from Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday. Unable to bear the separation from his companion, a bull followed a tempo carrying a cow which had been sold by the owner to another farmer in Palamedu area of Madurai. Chasing the tempo for over a kilometre the bull caused a change of heart for the owner who decided to keep the two together and not sell away the cow.

Tamil Nadu: A bull followed for about a kilometre, a vehicle in which a cow that was sold by her owner was being carried in Palamedu area of Madurai. The cow and the bull used to stay together. They were later reunited after the incident. (14.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/gMM9aipCG3 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

