Bulldozers Raze Illegal Encroachments On Pedestrian Walks In Bengaluru After Flood Fury

As part of the anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru, BBMP on Wednesday rolled bulldozers on illegal structures on pedestrian walks after flood fury in the state

Megha Rawat

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed the anti-encroachment drive by rolling bulldozers on illegal structures on pedestrian walks in various parts of the city on October 19, Wednesday. BBMP began an anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru West and Central Zone. Officials ordered to clear of illegal settlements on pedestrian walks. According to sources, BBMP is demolishing sheds and makeshift shelters near Sajjan Rao circle. 

Notably, illegal structures came into sharp focus after rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru. Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, BBMP rolled bulldozers to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out the exercise in Shantiniketan Layout in the Mahadevapura zone. The massive flooding in parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, was blamed on such encroachment. 

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath conducted a joint inspection of illegal settlements in various areas of the city. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath with executive engineers and assistant executive engineers of the respective wards and zones inspected encroachments on stormwater drains (SWDs) in the East and Central zone of the city. 

2,052 Encroachments Cleared 

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the High Court of Karnataka that 2,052 encroachments on stormwater drains (SWDs) have been removed so far. The HC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition by 'Citizens Action Group' and others on October 12.

The Bengaluru civic body's Chief Engineer (SWDs) M Lokesh presented the action taken report on the issue before the HC. The report stated that 2,666 encroachments on SWDs ('Rajakaluves') were identified out of which 2,052 were removed by October 11. 

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which a rescue mission and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. 

