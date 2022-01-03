'Bulli Bai' Controversy: Mumbai Police Arrests 21-year-old Man From Bengaluru

Amid massive uproar over the 'Bulli Bai' app, Mumbai Police, on Monday, detained a person from Bengaluru. Not revealing the identity, the police said that the detainee was a 21-year-old male. The arrest was made in relation to a case filed at West Region Cuber Police Station. Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the said case.

Barely six months after the shocking 'auction' of Muslim women via 'Sulli Deals', a second such application 'Bulli Bai' has appeared on the same platform where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'auctioned'. Taking to Twitter, many Muslim women shared screenshots of their social media photos being shared on GitHub, allegedly allowing users to participate in an 'auction'.

Member of Parliament, Priyanka Chaturvedi, flagged the 'Bulli Bai' app to Mumbai police as well as the IT Ministry for action, including the arrest of the culprits.

For context, no arrests, however sites blocked. In the reemergence of #BulliDeals after #SulliDeals here are my letters to Hon. IT Minister. Dated 30th July&6th September 2021. Received a response on 2nd November. The clubhouse auctioning was to be my zero hour intervention. pic.twitter.com/WvltiAH77U — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 2, 2022

GitHub user behind 'Bulli Bai' app blocked

The 'Bulli Bai' app functioned the same way as Sulli Deals did. Once opened, a Muslim woman's face would randomly appear as Bulli Bai. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, have been singled out and their photos uploaded. Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the Sulli Deals incident last year after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

However, after Opposition MPs - Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Shashi Tharoor - termed 'Bull Bai' as 'communal targeting', misogynistic, and urged action, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.

"GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action," Vaishnaw said in a tweet late on Saturday evening. However, he did not elaborate on the action being taken.

Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter. https://t.co/EOLUb0FlQe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2022

It isn't clear if the same rules were used in 'Sulli Deals' and are being invoked in the case of 'Bulli Bai' to ask the hosting platform to identify the user for taking action.