A shocking incident of sexual assault has been brought to light in the Burari area of the national capital, unveiling a harrowing tale of abuse and betrayal. A senior official from the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times and causing her to become pregnant. The details of the case are nothing short of chilling, leaving the nation in outrage. The accused has been detained by the police. Here's the timeline of the chilling Bururi rape case:

October 2020: The disturbing sequence of events began with the tragic demise of the minor girl's father in a road accident in October 2020. At that time, she was a mere 14 years old. In a tragic turn of events, the accused, a senior official of the Women and Child Development department, along with his wife, came into the victim's life through a community service event in the Burari area. Both families resided in the same colony, and the accused managed to convince the victim's mother that he would take better care of the young girl as her guardian.

October 2020-February 2021: From October 2020 to February 2021, the minor girl lived with the accused in the Burari locality, following her father's passing. During this time, according to the police, the accused allegedly committed heinous acts of rape on the victim. The nightmare unfolded in November-December 2020 and January 2021. Tragically, these actions led to the victim's pregnancy.

Upon discovering the victim's pregnancy, the accused's wife played a sinister role in this dreadful saga. The police's revelations expose a gruesome truth – the accused's wife threatened the victim and forced her into undergoing an abortion. The psychological trauma inflicted upon the victim was further compounded by these horrifying actions.

February 2021: The victim returned home with her mother when she came to meet her.

August 2023: The 17-year-old victim has been living in a state of heightened stress, enduring persistent tension, and grappling with panic attacks since the unsettling incident occurred. In the month of August this year, she suffered from an acute anxiety episode, compelling her mother to admit her to St. Stephens’ Hospital for medical intervention. During the counselling sessions at the hospital, the young girl bravely shared a comprehensive account of the distressing incident that had transpired.

"The girl started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused," police said.

Later, the hospital informed the Burari police station here and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

It is pertinent to mention that the girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. Notably, the accused and his wife have been detained by the police.