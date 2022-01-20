Bus helper killed for Rs 250 in Wazirabad

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A helper of a mini bus was killed allegedly by his ex-colleague and another man when he tried to resist their attempt to rob him, police said on Thursday.

Deepak, the victim, was found dead on Wednesday inside the bus -- his workplace -- in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, they said.

The accused were identified as Faiz Ul Rehman (20) and Mohammad Faraz (18) and were arrested on Thursday, they said.

According to police, Deepak was attacked with a paper cutter during the robbery bid and sustained a wound across his throat, which killed him.

The accused - both drug addicts -- allegedly made the robbery attempt to buy drugs and expected to get about Rs 5000 from Deepak, but could find only Rs 250 on him, police said.

Deepak had been working as a helper on the minibus for the last 10 years, they said.

According to police, the accused first threatened Deepak with a paper cutter and when he tried to resist the attempt, they sliced his neck and made off with Rs 250.

"We got a call about 10.44 am on Wednesday informing us that victim Deepak who was resting inside the bus was found in an injured condition and was also not breathing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Rehman worked as a conductor with the deceased and had left job just a month ago, while Faraz works as a contract carpenter, the police said.

The two were nabbed for stealing a bike from Jehangirpuri area in November last year. The theft was captured in the CCTVs and they were tracked down with the motocycle. PTI AMP VN VN

