Businessman Ends Life After Being Troubled By Money Lenders In Jaipur

A businessman allegedly died by suicide in Jaipur's Kotwali Police Station area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Goyal (59).

According to a suicide note recovered from his house, Goyal was troubled by money lenders, they said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by his family members, an investigation has been initiated after registering a case against seven to eight people under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, police added.