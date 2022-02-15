Businessman shoots self dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A 51-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from the deceased, Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi Citizen Society in Prashant Vihar, stated that he did not wish to live anymore, they said.

Police said Chaudhary's business had suffered losses and this could be the reason behind his extreme step.

Chaudhary shot himself dead on Monday after drinking alcohol. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

During a search of his car, the police found a notepad with a suicide note written by the victim stating that he did not wish to live anymore and would end his life after drinking. The notepad has been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

"The revolver used (by Chaudhary) was recovered along with five live cartridges and one empty shell. The revolver is engraved with the national emblem and the licence of the revolver is being verified," he said.

Chaudhary is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His body will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI AMP DIV DIV

