Calling A Girl 'item' Derogatory: Mumbai Court Sentences Man To 1.5 Yrs In Prison

A POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Mumbai sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl by calling her an "item". While sentencing the accused, the court said that calling a girl "item" is derogatory as it objectifies her in a sexual manner.

Special Judge SJ Ansari convicted and sentenced a businessman to one-and-a-half years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a 16-year-old minor girl by pulling her hair and asking her "kya 'item' kidhar ja rahi ho?" (Where are you going 'item'?). Announcing the judgement, the judge said that in order to protect the women from uncalled-for behaviour, these kinds of offences need to be dealt with a "heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos". The court also refused to release the accused on a bond of good behaviour under the POSCO Act, stating that there is no question of granting "the benefit of probation" to the accused.

The case dates back to 2015 when a person named Abrar Khan was charged with sexually harassing a minor girl in Mumbai. The then 16-year-old minor girl had been complaining that Khan and his friends harassed her. On the day of the crime, when the girl was returning from school, the accused pulled her hair and called her "item" while asking where she was going. When the girl asked the accused to stop, he began abusing her, making her call the police.

Saying that the accused outraged girl's modesty by pulling her hair and calling her item, the judge held the accused Abrar Khan guilty under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code IPC and section 12 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to one-and-a-half years in jail.