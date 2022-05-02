Cancer specialist commits suicide

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) A 44-year-old doctor has committed suicide by allegedly injecting himself with an overdose of anesthesia here, police said on Monday.

A suicide note was recovered from his Chitrakoot residence, but it doesn't specifically mention the reason for taking the extreme step, they said. According to the Chitrakoot police station, Dr Mukul Goyal, a cancer specialist with a private hospital was living alone, while his wife was living separately with her son from last two years. The doctor after returning home on Sunday night injected anesthesia in excessive amount. In the morning, he was found dead in his room with drip injection, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhanwar Lal said. Forensic Science Laboratory team was called for collecting evidences from the suicide spot, he said, adding the body has been kept at SMS Hospital. PTI AG RCJ

