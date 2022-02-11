Car catches fire after crashing into tree in Haryana; one dead

Hisar, Feb 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was burnt alive when the car he was driving caught fire after crashing into a tree on the Hisar-Tohana road on Friday, police said.

He was identified as Bhim Singh (32) of Naya Gaon (Bhiwani).

According to the police, the car was coming from Smein village to Naya Gaon when the accident took place around 45 km from here in the early hours of Friday.

Singh could not get out of the jeep as it caught fire and was burnt alive, they said.

His wife, Neelam, and their two daughters, besides two children of a relative managed to get out of the vehicle and save themselves, they said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Agroha Medical College for a post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI COR SUN IJT

