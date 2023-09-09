Case Registered Against Man For Molesting Woman In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man from Panvel area for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Rajaram Patil had employed the complainant to guard his house at Naregaon, he said.

Patil arrived at the house on Friday afternoon and asked the woman to switch on the TV. When she went inside, he followed her and molested her, the official said citing the complainant.

On the woman’s complaint, Patil was booked for molestation under the Indian Penal Code and charges were also pressed against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the station house officer of Panvel police station.