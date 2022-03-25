CBI books three IOC officials in Nagpur, Gondia for bribery

Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI) Three Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) officials were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged bribery in two separate cases in Nagpur and Gondia, an official said on Friday.

The CBI official said the first case they had registered was against a general manager (retail sales) and chief manager of IOC, Nagpur for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh to give approval for the transfer a retail outlet from one owner to another.

The second case was against the sales officer of IOC in Gondia for demanding Rs 1 lakh for favouring a petrol pump, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

