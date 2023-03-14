CBI Catches Assistant Labour Commissioner Red-handed Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe In Maharashtra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday caught an assistant labour commissioner while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two former employees of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) to issue cheques for their gratuity amount.

The CBI's anti-corruption branch laid a trap at the office of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), CGO Complex in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, an official said.

The two WCL employees had retired from service in July 2022. However, their gratuity amount could not be disbursed, as they had not vacated the official quarters allotted to them at the time of retirement, he said.

The WCL authorities referred the matter to the labour commissioner (Central), Nagpur, and deposited their gratuity amount with the assistant labour commissioner. The complainants vacated their respective quarters and obtained no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the WCL, the official said.

The accused official was directed to release the gratuity amount. However, when the complainants met him to get their cheques, he demanded Rs 30,000 each from them, he said.

The accused also demanded a bribe from one of the complainants over phone. Following negotiations, he settled for Rs 15,000 and directed her to transfer the money using mobile banking, the official said.

A case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Jaiswal.