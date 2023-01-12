CBI Recovers $1,00,000 And Rs 1.99 Crore In Cash During Raids In PSL Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday recovered a massive amount of dollars and cash during a raid in connection with the PSL scam in Mumbai.

The money recovered was in the denomination of Rs 500 and dollars were in denominations of $100 and $50. Searches are still underway in Mumbai. The central agency seized around Rs 1.99 crore and $90,413 in cash.

The CBI has registered four separate cases on complaints from Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank Ltd and EXIM Bank respectively against the accused and others including a private company, its Director, MD etc and unknown public servants/persons on the allegations of Bank Frauds of total Rs. 217.37 crore.

"The first case, was registered against the private company and others including its Directors, MD etc & unknown public servants/unknown others on the allegations of defrauding e-Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank) to the tune of Rs.30.49 crore (approx). It was further alleged that the said private company which was in the business of pipe manufacturing & pipe coating, availed credit facilities from e-Syndicate Bank and thereafter diverted the funds into its subsidiary companies," CBI spokesperson said.

"The second case was registered against a private company and others including its Directors, MD etc & unknown public servants/unknown others on the allegations of defrauding Oriental Bank of Commerce (now merged with Punjab National Bank) to the tune of Rs. 51.90 crore (approx)," CBI said.

The third case were registered against the private company and others for defrauding IDBI Bank Ltd. to the tune of Rs. 29.06 crore (approx). The fourth was registered for defrauding Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) to the tune of Rs.105.92 crore.