Central Railway Gears Up For Demolition Of 150-yr-old Carnac ROB In Mumbai

The Central Railway has deployed around 400 workers, in the presence of 35-40 police officers and 100 supervisors for the demolition process of the 150-year-old British-era structure, Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Morning visuals of dismantling of Carnac Road Over Bridge, built nearly 150 years ago; the Central Railway conducts a 27-hour mega block which started last night for the same pic.twitter.com/wlO8xa2CDt — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

The Carnac Bridge dismantling process will last for 27 hours

The whole dismantling process of the heritage bridge will last for about 27 hours and it began on Saturday night. The execution includes the cutting bridge into different pieces and then taking them to different locations.

It has been learned that six stone plaques with the inscription and year of construction of the bridge will be preserved.

Track renewal, signal maintenance, overhead electric wire maintenance, and cleanliness work have been planned to utilise the shadow block margin.

Three cranes of 350 tonnes and one of 500 tonnes, and four Hydra cranes are used to shift release material due to the dismantling. A railway crane of 140 tonnes has also been put on standby at the Kurla crane depot.

As there are going to be several asset maintenance works between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations therefore the Central Railway has announced a 27-hour mega block for completely dismantling the Carnac Bridge.

"Total of 300 gas cylinders will be used for the demolition. 50 gas cutters along with helpers will be available as per the shift. The 27-hour mega block will be in place to remove the steel structure of around 450 tonnes in weight, and will be operated on the CR route of the Mumbai division," said Shivaji Sutar, Public Relations Officer of CR.

In addition to this, a glimpse of ongoing destruction has also been posted on the official Twitter account of Central Railway. The bridge used to act as a vital between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Masjid Bunder station.

The bridge was made in 1866-1867 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2018.

As per the executed plan, the dismantling process of the bridge will end by 2 am on 21 November. Several suburban and express trains' services are halted during this process. Central Railway officials have requested people to avoid unnecessary overcrowding creating chaos. Civic transport bodies are also running extra buses for passengers during the specific period for the convenience of the commuters.