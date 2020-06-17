Centre Asks States, UTs To Engage Private Sector For Enhanced Covid Healthcare Infra

With Coronavirus cases multiplying rapidly across the country, various reports claim a shortage of healthcare infrastructure and overcharging by private healthcare providers. Therefore, the Union Health Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to engage with private entities to increase bed availability and critical care health facilities, and ensure fair and transparent charges for medical services.

“Being seized of the emerging scenario, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has addressed the States/UTs to engage with the private healthcare providers to facilitate enhanced bed availability and critical care health facilities as well as to ensure fair and transparent charges for services provided,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said, some states have already taken an initiative. They have reached agreements with the private sector on reasonable rates and arrangements to provide critical care for patients.

Reasonable prices to be fixed by private facilities

States have been suggested to have consultations with private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates while considering the cost of elements for the personal safety of healthcare workers. Once fixed, the rates must be widely publicized so that both patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally.

States have also been asked to consider pooling in public and private healthcare facilities to help in providing prompt, good quality, and reasonable medical facilities to COVID-19 patients.

India recorded 11,302 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 343,091, of which 153,178 are active while 180,013 people have recovered. 9,900 people have died thus far. As the disease is evolving, public health experts have said that without a drug or vaccine, precautions are the only solution.

