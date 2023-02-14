Centre Clears Modifications In Housing Regulation Norms; To Enable Citizens To Buy DDA Flats

Any person having a flat or a plot of land measuring less than 67 square metres in Delhi has become eligible to apply for the allotment of newly-constructed flats being offered by the DDA for the first time, the urban body said on Monday.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has "approved modifications/relaxations" proposed by the DDA in the Housing Regulations, 1968, which were issued under section 57 of the DDA Act, 1957.

However, it did not specify as to when the modifications or relaxations received the nod from the central ministry.

"The objective of modifications/relaxations was to enable general public to buy DDA flats without much restrictions/hassles," the statement said.

"Any person having less than 67 sqm of flat or plot in Delhi has become eligible to apply for allotment of newly-constructed flats offered by DDA for the first time. The main regulations did not allow any person to apply for allotment of DDA flats, if he/she or family members were having any flat/plot irrespective of the area of the flat/plot," it said.

The waitlisted applicants will be allotted the surrendered or cancelled flats through a mini draw, the statement said.

If more than 25 per cent flats remain unsold in any area or locality where they were offered for the first time, such a locality shall be deemed to be a "developing area", it added.

No restriction in terms of having flats or plots of land in Delhi shall be applied to the applicants as and when such unsold flats in a developing area are offered under the subsequent housing scheme, the DDA said.

Apart from individuals, the Centre, the state government, local bodies, autonomous bodies of the Centre or the state government shall be eligible for allotment of flats, the statement said.

Apart from the disposal of flats through the launch of the regular housing scheme, the unsold flats in the developing areas may be offered online on a "first-come-first-serve" basis under the relaxed norms, it said.

"The above modifications/relaxations on the one hand will enable those individuals to buy DDA flats who were not eligible due to having land/flat in Delhi either in his/her own name or in the name of his/her family members. On the other hand, it will adequately generate demand for DDA flats," the statement said.