'Can't Increase Testing Till Centre Sanctions Rapid Tesk Kits,' Says Delhi Health Min Jain

As Delhi continues to be one of the hotspots for Coronavirus with an increase in cases among the frontline workers, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Centre government has not sanctioned Rapid Testing Kits and the available RT-PCR test has a 'complicated procedure', which no one is willing to do.

In the last 24 hours, the capital state has reported 9 deaths due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 115.

READ | Delhi health min says over 400 healthcare workers have tested Covid positive till date

Health care workers have higher chances of getting COVID: Jain

"Nine deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking to the total number of deaths to 115. The front line workers, who were working day and night, have a higher chance of getting the coronavirus," said Jain.

READ | Confident of Nepal playing in top-flight soon: Delhi Capitals' Lamichhane

When asked about the issue of mandatory testing in government offices, Jain said: "The Centre has made a protocol for these tests. In these protocols, there are set guidelines in place. The only way to do more testing is via rapid testing kits-which the Centre has not sanctioned as of yet."

The health minister further informed that the "RT-PCR test has a complicated procedure and not many are willing to get this test done. No one even comes forward to get an RT-PCR test done".

He also said that Delhi would be in a comfortable position if the doubling rate is 20 days or more. As of now, the doubling rate of cases in Delhi is 11-12 days.

READ | Spl train reaches Bengaluru from Delhi, passengers to undergo 14-day quarantine

Lockdown 4.0: Policy is being formulated

Speaking on Lockdown 4.0, Jain said that a policy is being formulated, keeping social distancing in mind. The new rules will be informed in a day or two.

"The Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had sought suggestions from the public, we got around 5 lakh suggestions and are all being processed and policy is being made."

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Delhi has 7998 ongoing COVID-19 positive cases with 2858 Cured/ discharged and 106 deaths.

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: 244 Indian expats from Washington DC depart for Delhi

(With inputs from agency)