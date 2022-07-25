Centre Says 'consistent Improvement' Observed In Delhi's Air Quality

There has been a "consistent improvement" in Delhi's air quality and the annual PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations in the capital have reduced by 22 and 27 per cent, respectively, between 2016 and 2021, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

The number of 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' days in Delhi has increased to 197 in 2021 as against 108 in 2016. The number of 'poor', 'very poor' and 'severe' days have decreased to 168 in 2021 as against 246 in 2016, the minister told Lok Sabha.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

"Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) data for Delhi reveals that annual concentration of particulate matter (PM) has declined since 2016. Concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 declined by 27 and 22 per cent between 2016 and 2021," the minister said.

Yadav said, however, there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation between death and disease exclusively with air pollution.

"Air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Health is impacted by a number of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc., of the individuals apart from the environment," he said.

BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had earlier asked whether there has been an increase in the number of respiratory patients due to increasing pollution in the national capital.