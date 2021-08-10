Chalukya Era Nandi Idol Goes Missing From Golingeswara Temple, BJP Lashes Out At YSRCP

A historic idol of Lord Nandi dating back to the Chalukya dynasty was stolen from Andhra Pradesh's Golingeswara Swami Temple in East Godavari district on Tuesday. The matter came to the notice of the devotees who approached the authorities after noticing that the Nandi idol was missing from the temple premises.

As per reports, a complaint has been lodged by the Central Archaeological Department officials with the Bikkavolu police. The CCTV footage dated August 7-8 shows a man jumping the walls of the temple and stealing the idol during the night.

Dating back to the 6th-12th century, Golingeswara Swami Temple is a stone temple built during the reign of the Chalukyas and is known for its sculpture of Lord Ganesha. The Shiv temple is said to be a symbol of ancient craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched an attack on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy citing the multiple attacks and cases of vandalism that have taken place against Hindu temples in his tenure. After the latest incident pertaining to the Chalukya era Nandi idol, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has accused CM Reddy of appeasing only Christians and Muslims and failing to protest Hindu culture.

Temple vandalism in Andhra Pradesh

In January 2021, a huge controversy had erupted in YSRCP-ruled Andhra Pradesh after multiple reports of vandalism of Hindu temples and deity idols began to emerge from the state. It started after a 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama at the Ramateertham temple was vandalized and the head of the idol was severed. Days later, Lord Subrahmanya Swamy's idol in Lord Vigneshwara temple of Rajahmundry district was found in a desecrated condition. On January 3, yet another incident of vandalism occurred with Goddess Sita idol found broken in the Sitaram Temple near Pandit Nehru Busstop in Vijayawada.

Even in 2020, several incidents had emerged. In September, another 'Nandi' idol had been a target in a temple in Chittoor district. The Police had then alleged that the vandals had broken open the idol based on rumours that gold had been poured into the Nandi idol. The BJPhad protested against the ruling party over the horrific incident, stating that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s inaction shows "implicit support." The Andhra Government had ordered a CID inquiry to probe the desecration of Lord Ram idol in Ramateertham and had blamed the Opposition for stoking communal fires.