Chandigarh Admin Makes 14-day Home Quarantine Must For Visitors As COVID Cases Rise

Even as India is in the phase of unlocking, Chandigarh administration has on Tuesday has ordered mandatory self-home quarantine for 14 days for visitors from outside tricity in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Issuing the order, Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary (Health) said that the order will be applicable to those who spent more than 72 hours in the city. He said that this has been done to ensure that business executives, government employees and other such persons who come to the city for official work and leave after a short stay do not face hurdles. The order has also made registration on UT website mandatory, only after which entry will be given into the city.

The order comes after Administrator, UT Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and directed principal secretary to issue specific orders regarding self-home quarantine for visitors coming from outside of the tri-city (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula).

The administrator noted that in the recent past, the maximum number of positive cases were those of people coming from outside of the city. He appealed to people to cooperate with health and police authorities in monitoring the movement and stay of people coming to Chandigarh from outside.

Moreover, the administrator also ordered the director-general of police to ensure regular checking of persons coming to Chandigarh from other states. Only those persons, who have registered themselves with the administration's website, will be allowed to enter Chandigarh, he said.

Coronavirus in Chandigarh

Five more people contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the COVID-19 tally in the union territory to 411 on Monday. Among the new cases, a 37-year-old man tested positive for the virus who had a travel history to Delhi.

A total of 322 persons have been recovered from the virus in the union territory so far, as per health bulletin said. It said a total of 6,745 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 6,301 tested negative, while reports in 32 cases are awaited. There are 83 active cases in the city now and six persons have so far died due to the virus.

Keeping in view the reports of frequent violation of social distancing norms, Chandigarh administration has also decided that a special drive should be undertaken to impose an on-the-spot fine on such violators. It has fixed a fine amount of Rs 500 for spitting in public places and Rs 2,000 for violating home quarantine guidelines among other penalties imposed to check the spread of the virus.

