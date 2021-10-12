Chandigarh Administration Bans Sale, Use Of Firecrackers

The Chandigarh administration Tuesday imposed a complete ban on the sale or use of firecrackers of any kind to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to polluted atmosphere, according to an official order.

The order said these directions will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in effect until further notice. The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.

"It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season," according to an official release.

"The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act," it further said. Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

