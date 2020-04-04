Chandigarh: Gazetted Officers Get Magistrate Powers To Reign Control Of COVID-19 Pandemic

As India continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Chandigarh announced that Gazetted officers in the city would get magistrate powers to quickly reign in control of the situation. "Every gazetted officer drawing Rs 5,000 and above to be Executive Magistrate for maintaining law and order and the situation arising out of spread of coronavirus," says an order released by Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore. This order will be applicable until April 30.

As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, Chandigarh has to date seen 18 positive cases out of which 3 patients have been discharged from the hospital as per Adviser Manoj Parida. "We salute doctors of Chandigarh risking their lives to cure patients. 3 persons walked away smiling fully cured. Our figure reduced from 18 to 15. Three cheers for doctors," he tweeted.

COVID-19 scare in Chandigarh

Punjab has to date witnessed 53 COVID-19 positive cases and 5 deaths with the worst affected being the Mohali district. The Jagatpura area has been totally sealed off, with mass sampling being done there and in the Nayagaon area, both located on the periphery of Chandigarh. Adding to that, the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation's scare has also reached Chandigarh after five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city after attending the event in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)