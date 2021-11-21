Chandigarh Man Cycles Around City To Create Auspicious ‘Ik Onkar’ Symbol

On November 19, the whole country celebrated the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by sharing the principles and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. However, a technical analyst and an author from Punjab's Chandigarh, Harneet Singh Kharbanda has done something special to mark the occasion. As per the screenshot shared by the man who made such a pattern, he cycled around the city to create the auspicious ‘Ik Onkar’ pattern in order to pay respect to the founder of Sikhism. He travelled 50 km on the special occasion through several alleys and lanes in Chandigarh, a planned city designed by the Swiss-French modernist architect, Le Corbusier and created the pattern of the holy expression which interprets "there is only one God" "One creator or one Om-maker".

It's possible in Chandigarh only 🥳 — Robin (ਰੋਬਿਨ) B.com LLB (@bhakhan) November 19, 2021

"Made Ik Onkar" pattern while cycling in Chandigarh today.. 50 km ride. Happy Gurupurab everyone," he wrote on Twitter while sharing the screengrabs of his ride. Meanwhile, the netizens took to the comment section to applaud the Chandigarh man."Thank you and same to you paaji. I respect all religions but specifically Sikh and Parsi communities have a special place in my heart...koti koti pranaam," read the comment of the user. "It's possible in Chandigarh only," commented the other social media user.

Can be done in chandigarh due to its planned roads.

If i go to replicate this in Pune, i ll have to run down in many houses and gutters😅 — Malala Stocks (@MalalaThunberg) November 19, 2021

I covered India in 3 KMs! pic.twitter.com/4MOgJZCwjo — Sumit Ramani (@RamaniSumit) November 19, 2021

Know more about Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab' marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev who is known for laying the foundation of Sikhism. One of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community, Gurupurab falls on the full moon of Kartik Purnima which is 18 days after Diwali. Born in 1469 in a village called Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the ten gurus of Sikhs and is known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs across the world.

His birthplace Nankana Sahib, now located in Pakistan, is one of the holiest sites for Sikhs. His teachings are preached worldwide and are also collected in the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, written in Gurmukhi. Meanwhile, celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are carried out with much enthusiasm across the world by the Sikh community. As a part of it, 'Akhand Path' for 48 hours is held followed by a procession called 'Nagarkirtan', a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti takes place. During this while, the holy Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin and taken out in a procession.

Image: Twitter/@TraderHarneet/Pixabay