Chandigarh Police Makes New Device To Nab People Wandering On The Roads Amid Lockdown

In a unique way to nab the violators of the lockdown while maintaining social distancing with them, the Chandigarh Police has come up with a device to catch hold of people, quite literally.

In a new strategy, the Chandigarh police was seen sporting a device that has a long rod and a clasp at the end. The clasp goes around the body of the violator thereby eliminating any physical contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic and serving the purpose of catching the violator.

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 36 in the union territory on Sunday, a medical bulletin said.

