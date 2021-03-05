Chandigarh Woman Constable Controls Traffic With Child In Her Arms | Watch

Showcasing utmost commitment to her duty, a Chandigarh woman constable was seen controlling the traffic on the roads, while holding a child in her arms. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, the traffic police officer, named Priyanka can be seen standing on the roads of Chandigarh's Sector 23-24 intersection, managing her work with an infant in her arms. The officer's commitment has been lauded by several netizens on Twitter who have saluted her for her determination.

