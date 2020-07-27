Delhi's Chandni Chowk To Reopen In November: Officer Shares Peek Of Purana Dilli Revamped

Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which has been undergoing a massive revamp, is almost ready to be opened for public use, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week. The all-new Chandni Chowk which has been under renovation since December 2018 by Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), will be open to the people by the first week of November. With wide roads and bifurcation for the two-way movement of traffic, here's how Chandni Chowk will be changed:

Chandni Chowk redeveloped

The 1.3 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid has undergone a complete makeover under a cost of Rs 90 crore. The road has been bifurcated with red sandstone boulders keeping in mind the old Mughal architecture and preserving the sanctity of the place. All of the electric wires hanging overhead for decades have been moved underground. There would be no vehicular traffic apart from cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws allowed. The entire stretch has been reserved for pedestrians to walk on freely. All other vehicular traffic will be limited to Chandni Chowk's Gandhi Maidan where the MCD is planning to co struct a multilevel parking facility.

While the project was supposed to come to fruition by May, the migration of labour back to their hometowns amid the COVID-induced lockdown proved to be a small setback for the national capital which will now see a completely new version of the iconic lanes of Chandni Chowk post the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, IPS M.S Bhatia shared a video capturing the massive transformation of Chandni Chowk.

What a transformation!Difficult to believe that Delhi’s Chandni Chowk looks like this now..entire wide road for pedestrians only!!#chandnichowk pic.twitter.com/RWFl3JRb3D — M.S.Bhatia,IPS (@MSBhatiaIPS) July 26, 2020

