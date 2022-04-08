Cheetah Found Dead In Jalpaiguri

A cheetah was found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday morning, officials said. It is suspected that the cheetah was hit by a vehicle, they said.

Morning walkers first spotted the carcass on a road near Totapara tea garden.

The carcass has a deep wound on its head, indicating that it was hit by a vehicle, forest officials said.

The carcass is being sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, they said.

