Chennai: 23 Animals Smuggled From Bangkok Seized By Air Customs; Deported Back To Thailand

On Thursday, August 11, a male passenger travelling from Bangkok to Chennai via Thai Airways was intercepted by the Customs department in the capital of Tamil Nadu for illegally importing animals such as monkeys, turtles and pythons.

A statement from the Chennai Air Customs department said, "A male pax arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza's Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered."

The Chennai Air Customs further stated that the illegally imported animals have been deported to the country of origin, which is Thailand, via Thai Airways, in consultation with AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service). "Further investigation is on," the Air Customs department added.

Based on intel, on 11.08.22 a male pax arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cN4hoYcQtM — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) August 13, 2022

Similar attempts to illegally import animals in Chennai

Earlier in the month of May, the Chennai Air Customs Officers at the Chennai International Airport in Meenambakkam had seized 11 animals being brought into the country. According to news agency ANI, among the seized animals, one was an Albino Porcupine, one Tamarin monkey and nine Leucistic Sugar Gliders.

These animals were reportedly brought in by two passengers, who concealed them inside check-in baggage, again from Thailand's capital Bangkok. Following the detention, all the animals were deported to Thailand on the advice of Animal Quarantine authorities.

A few images of the animals that were released by ANI showed the animals packed inside the luggage that was shipped from the nation. Notably, this is not the first instance when the Chennai Air Customs foiled a smuggling attempt.

Chennai Air Customs Officers seized/detained one Albino Porcupine, one Tamarin monkey & nine Leucistic Sugar Gliders from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok concealing inside check-in-baggage.Wildlife were deported back to Thailand as advised by Animal Quarantine authorities pic.twitter.com/fJVRYO3PXX — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

One held with 295 Turtles in Lucknow

As instances of animal trafficking are increasing, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 7 discovered 295 fresh water turtles that were being trafficked for use in aphrodisiacs, according to officials.

The recovery was carried out on Sunday in collaboration with the WCCB (Wildlife Crime Control Bureau) and the forest department. A individual who is supposedly a member of a group engaged in the smuggling of endangered animals was also detained by the STF.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravi Singh said, "A total of 295 fresh water turtles have been recovered from the smuggler." The STF arrested one Wasim for smuggling protected animals. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.