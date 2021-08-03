Chennai Activist Embarks On Nationwide Tour On Customised Bike To Promote COVID Vaccines

As an initiative to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination, a social activist from Chennai named Arumugam has kickstarted a nationwide tour on his two-wheeler. The Chennai-based activist who started his COVID-19 vaccination awareness tour last year in March has travelled many highs and lows across the country. Arumugam has been creating awareness among the masses regarding social distancing, telling them the importance of face masks and the need for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Chennai-based activist started his journey from Tamil Nadu on Monday and has set his sights on reaching Jammu & Kashmir in a week. He has also modified his two-wheeler by himself and has designed it on the COVID-19 vaccine theme along with some quotes which read, "Wear a face mask".

While speaking to ANI, the young activist said, "As an awareness campaign for the corona vaccine, I have decided to go on a nationwide tour from Chennai to Jammu and Kashmir and return to Kanyakumari. I appeal to all to get vaccinated to get rid of COVID-19".

How do social activists help in creating awareness?

There is still widespread vaccine hesitancy across India. People in rural areas as well as in some parts of urban areas are not willing to get vaccinated. Even today, in some parts of India, people believe that the deadly infection does not exist in villages and COVID-19 is a lie.

Vaccine hesitancy in India is at its largest. Health workers face stiff resistance from people. During these challenging times, social activists have proven to be of great help. They often successfully convince people in villages to get vaccinated. The initiatives taken by social activists have always contributed to vaccinating more and more people.

COVID-19 situation and Vaccination drive in India

As per the latest data issued by the Central government on Monday, India has recorded 40,134 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries stands at 36,946. India, being the world's worst-hit COVID country, recorded an active caseload of 4,13,718 which constitutes 1.31% of total COVID-19 cases.

As per the ministerial data, so far only 47.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the COVID-19 testing capacity has reached 49.96 cr.

IMAGE: ANI

(With Some ANI Inputs)