Chennai Artist Designs Auto Modelled After Vaccines To Create COVID Vaccination Awareness

In an innovative way of spreading awareness for COVID-19 vaccination, a Chennai-based artist has come up with an auto model which is modelled after vaccines. The auto has been made with waste pipe, old plastic bottles, and other discarded materials by Goutham, the founder of the art firm the R Kingdom.

With his autorickshaw, Goutham aims to make people understand the importance of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Many people are afraid of getting vaccinated. Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Goutham.

The light-blue coloured auto features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. A large replica of a vaccine vial has also been mounted at the top to represent COVID-19 vaccines. On a much positive note, the artist's drive is going well and he has partnered with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In addition to the auto, Goutham has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' to spread awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

Innovative COVID-19 vaccination awareness in Bhopal

Earlier in June, several trucks and other large vehicles were witnessed with witty slogans in the Hindi language to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID. One of the slogans includes- Dekho magar pyar se, corona darta hai vaccine ki maar see. The drive was initiated with the second wave of coronavirus contagion threatening Madhya Pradesh. The exercise was jointly undertaken by the Bhopal district administration, a local NGO, and the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), a government body under the Department of Science and Technology.

Tamil Nadu vaccination drive

As per the health ministry, the state has administered a total of 1,44,83,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, out of which 1,20,60,839 people have been given the first dose while 24,22,366 people have received both doses. In the last 24 hours, the state administered 4,94,724 beneficiaries.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Government eased movement for outdoor activity with new COVID-19 guidelines in the state. Apart from the districts with fewer cases, the lockdown will remain imposed till July 5. The Tamil Nadu government has classified the districts into three categories based on the daily caseload and likewise announced relaxations.

(Inputs and Image from ANI)