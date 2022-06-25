Chennai: Bank Manager Killed After Tree Falls On Car; Her Sister, Driver Hospitalised

In a tragic news coming from Chennai, a woman died after a tree fell on her car. The incident took place at the KK Nagar area of the city on Friday.

The deceased woman was 57 years old. The woman was identified as Vani Kabilanwas, who was a manager with the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The tragedy happened on Friday evening when she was returning home from the office.

Bank manager filled after tree falls on car

Vani Kabilan succumbed to her injuries on the spot. She was also accompanied by her sister when the tree fell on the vehicle they were in. A driver was also present in the car.

Chennai police have launched an investigation on the matter. Both the survivors, her sister and the driver are admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the old tree would have weakened owing to the recent rain and collapsed.

Heavy rains have been reported from the region over the past few days. Some areas have also received record-breaking amounts of rain recently.

Meanwhile, the city is expected to witness light to moderate rain over the coming days. as per the meteorological department. There are similar predictions for the other parts of Tamil Nadu with the southwest moonsoon settling over the region.

Another accident from Chennai that had made headlines earlier this week was when a car fell into a ditch in the middle of the road in Adyar. The driver was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and an investigation has been launched into that case.

(With ANI inputs)