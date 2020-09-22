Chennai: Boy Caught Snatching A Smartphone For Online Classes, Cop Gifts Him A New Mobile

A case of smartphone snatching in Chennai has turned into one where a schoolboy appears to have been saved from treading on the wrong path in life by a good samaritan policeman. A 13-year-old boy who was caught snatching a cellphone so that he could allegedly attend his online classes got a new phone from a kind cop. The boy whose father works in a biscuit factory and mother is a domestic help had decided to team up with two criminals as he was not able to attend his online classes without a smartphone.

READ | Sivakarthikeyan And Cast Of 'Doctor' To Soon Commence Shooting For Film In Chennai

Chennai: Policeman gifts a smartphone

This incident took place in Chennai where a 13-year-old corporation school student was caught snatching a smartphone to attend his online classes as his parents could not afford a smartphone. When he was unable to get mobile to attend his online classes, he decided to join hands with the two criminals from the boy's neighbourhood. When the two criminals spotted the boy in the neighbourhood dillydallying during his school hours, they decided to lure him with an offer of a cellphone so that even if they get caught, they would be released easily because of the boy. But, fortunately, the policeman found the boy and bought him a new cell phone after hearing his story so that he can attend online classes and become a well-educated man.

READ | Chiyaan Vikram’s 'Cobra' Movie Crew To Recreate Russia Sets In Chennai?

READ | Policeman Stabbed By Criminal In Nagpur

Tamil Nadu boy spends 90,000 on online games

Another incident surfaced media where a boy from Madurai spent nearly one lakh rupees on online games. As per the local media reports, the 12-year-old boy was stuck at home as his parents had forbidden him from going out amid COVID-19. He had found out his mother's ATM details while he was helping his mother buy some goods the other day. Taking advantage of this, the boy spent 90,000 rupees on online games.

READ | After Being Shut For 4 Months, Chennai's Koyambedu Market Reopens Today

When Senthil Kumar, who runs an e-Seva centre, found out about his son's online gaming addiction, he came up with a very creative punishment in order to teach his son a much-needed lesson. According to the reports, He asked his son to write numbers from 1 to 90,000 another form of reprimand at the loss of such a huge amount. According to Senthil Kumar, when his son could only write up to 3,500 in 5 days, he understood the value of money and his mistake. The 12-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu then apologised to his father and promised to reduce the time he spends on online gaming.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Dhoni Registers 100th Victory As Chennai Captain With Curtain-raiser Win