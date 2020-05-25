Chennai Family Reunites On Eid, As Domestic Air Travel Resumes Operation

As Indian skies get ready for air travel, passengers at the Chennai airport spoke to RepublicTv sharing their experiences on the first day of resumption of services.

Kadhar while speaking to RepublicTv spoke about how the resumption of air travel was a blessing as now he along with his wife and 2-year-old child would be able to rejoin their family on the day of Eid. Kadhar expressed his happiness of meeting with his parents after being stuck in Chennai for over 2 months. He added that while his journey was long and he had paid a hefty amount to book a ride back to his hometown from the Madurai airport, he was hopeful that he will reach his home before evening, to meet his parents before Eid ends.

However, even amid positive stories, there are some who still await reuniting with their families. Newly married 26-year-old Moksha had reached the airport with the same kind of joy, but had to return back to her home in Chennai since her flight for Ahmedabad was cancelled. After booking a ticket for Rs 15,000 to meet her husband in Rajasthan, Moksha returned back home with her father unable to travel. Her father says that they didn't get the information from the aviation services on time and they were not informed about the cancellation of flights.

Domestic flight operations began on May 25 in India with seating capacity being restricted to 1/3rd capacity along with a new fare limit to make flights affordable. While the Centre has not mandated 14-day quarantine for domestic air travel passengers, several states like Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh have mandated 7-14 day quarantine for incoming air passengers - some have extended it to rail as well as bus passengers. Here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers.

