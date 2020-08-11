Chennai: Stocked Ammonium Nitrate Shipped Out Post Beirut Scare

Twelve more containers of ammonium nitrate are being moved from Chennai's Manali Container freight station on Tuesday after 10 containers were sent to Hyderabad two days back following an e-auction process. A dozen containers with 240 tonnes of ammonium nitrate will head to Hyderabad after the final inspection and procedures by the customs and safety officials.

A 12-point instruction was given by the customs officials to the transporters which has to be strictly followed. This includes security being moved along with the containers, instructions to the drivers on the safety measures that need to be in place, not stopping vehicles for long hours en route, or at places where there is large public gathering.

Clear instructions on the standard operating procedures that need to be followed once the containers reach Hyderabad is also given to the fertilizer and chemical company which has purchased the ammonium nitrate, stocked in Chennai for the last five years.

With the 12 containers moving Tuesday, 22 out of the 37 containers with 200 tonnes of ammonium nitrate is being moved out of Chennai thus far and the pending will be taken soon this week since the pollution control board has asked the customs to release it in parts to avoid any kind of mishap.

Back in 2015, 37 containers of Ammonium nitrate were seized by customs officials as the Tamil Nadu-based company didn't have clearance and a court in 2019 ordered customs to dispose off the material or conduct an auction to sell the stocked material.

The knowledge of 740 tonnes of explosive material in the city came as a shock to the people of Chennai after the Beirut blast, caused by the same ammonium nitrate, killing over a 100 people and leaving thousands injured last week.

Locals, especially those who reside in parts of North Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Manali are relieved as the material is moved instantly just in a week after the reports were out.

