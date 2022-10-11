Last Updated:

Chennai Police Arrest 3 Students For Wielding Machetes & Creating Ruckus In Local Train

Three college students were arrested by Chennai police for performing dangerous stunts with sharp weapons in hand on a moving local. Watch the video here.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Chennai

Image: Twitter@DrmChennai


A video has surfaced on the internet in which three youngsters can be seen brandishing sword-like objects in a stunt on a moving train in Chennai. Among the three miscreants, wielding those weapons, two have been identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Chennai’s Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri.

As the video left commuters shocked and visibly scared, all three accused have been arrested by the Chennai police for their unruly behaviour. Notably, according to sources, they are all students of Presidency college in Chennai. 

3 sword-weilding students onboard local train in Chennai arrested

In a subsequent tweet, the Chennai DRM said, "We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehavior and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain against such people to RPF Chennai Division or Railway Police of Tamil Nadu. We are committed to the safety of our commuters."

Reportedly, the incident took place on October 9 leaving co-passengers worried as the trio created a ruckus after allegedly banging the machete on the train's coach.

In the viral video, the group of alleged students can be seen hanging on the footboard of a moving train and striking their weapons on the platform of a railway station in Chennai.

The 45-second-long tape has been widely circulated on social media. The footage captured college students being involved in a dangerous stunt during their commute on the Chennai railways. 

First Published:
