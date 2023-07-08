Inebriated Police Constables Arrested For Ramming Jeep Into Parked Vehicles In Chennai

Two policemen were booked by the Guindy Traffic police after their vehicle ran amok and rammed into several parked vehicles on 10th Avenue, Ashok Nagar on Saturday morning. Chennai City police have registered a case against the cops named Sridhar and Arul Mani who upon losing control over their police vehicle, a Bolero car, rammed it into a stationary car and crushed five two-wheelers and a bicycle. The investigation has revealed that both the constables, who were on duty, were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident.

(Police officers accessing the damage done by the drunk constables)

Sridhar, who was driving the car, is a police constable posted at the Avalur police station in Ranipet district. Arul Mani, who was travelling along with him in the car, is also a police constable. Both of them were travelling from Virugambakkam to the Tamil Nadu Commando Force School at Abhiramapuram.

(A two-wheeler was completely crushed after the Bolero collided with it)

(Angry locals were seen arguing with the officials over the accident)

According to the local sources, the residents were furious after the accident and were seen arguing with the officials who came to investigate the scene. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the collision. The front portion of the car that was hit has been damaged while a scooter was completely crushed. The other two motorbikes and the bicycle suffered minor damage.

(Other police officers reached the site to retrieve the vehicle as locals gathered in huge numbers)

Meanwhile, both the policemen were taken to the police station by the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing for further enquiry. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act. Sridhar, the police constable who was driving the vehicle was arrested immediately.