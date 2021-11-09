In relief, the intensity of rainfall in Chennai reduced on Monday night, however, parts of the city remain flooded. The civic authorities are using motor pumps to clear out the water in more than 600 locations. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in the next 48-hours in and around Chennai.

Rainfall received in Chennai and its suburbs were low on Monday, however, almost 380 locations remained inundated from the previous day's rain. Officials informed that over 1000 people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas were shifted by the authorities. The administration also ramped up the helpline service set-up as it received more than 1500 calls on Monday.

Tamil Nadu | Streets in Chennai's Agraharam, Korattur area waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city



IMD predicts 'moderate to heavy rain' till November 12 in the city pic.twitter.com/vUiABGIrPw — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Chennai floods continue, NDRF teams deployed

The surplus rainwater gushed out of reservoirs on Monday caused several roads to become like swollen rivers. The Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs released surplus water, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water, as showers continued in catchment areas. Four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities said on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG SN Pradhan said that more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu as the IMD has predicted more rainfall.

Chennai rains forecast

According to MET, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai on November 10 and 11. According to the MET, the places with the possibility of thunderstorm and rain include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudunagar, Vellore Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is expected to hit 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, in the next 48-hours. The IMD informed that yet another low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, which would reach north Tamil Nadu on November 11. The Meteorological department in a bulletin said that the cyclonic circulation remains over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea. This is extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the main sea level. The department have sent out alert against heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm in parts in the coming days.

