Chennai Train Hawker Hacked To Death At Saidapet Railway Station

A 35-year-old woman was hacked to death at Chennai's Saidapet railway station on Wednesday, July 19, by an unidentified man. The woman was initially rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered and the hunt for the unidentified killer is on.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rajeshwari who was a local train vendor. The incident took place at around 7 in the evening when she got down at the Saidapet railway station.

The gruesome visuals of the woman being brought to the hospital was captured on the camera. Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu is said to have formed special police teams to nab the offender.

This is a breaking story, more details into the incident are awaited.