Chennai Witnesses ‘heaviest Rainfall Since 2015'; Authorities Issue Flood Warning

Several parts in Chennai and its suburban areas reported waterlogging on Sunday morning after heavy rains lashed the city. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu began overnight and continued through the morning. The showers have now been marked as the ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’. Authorities have now sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened during the day, considering the ill effects of such heavy showers that caused the Chennai floods in 2015.

As heavy rain continues to cause waterlogging in Chennai and nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the days to come. Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. The locals here are being moved to safe locations. Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to Chennai city is being set to open in order to clear the rainwater surplus.

Chennai experiences heavy rainfall

Intermittent rains began in Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts Saturday morning. However, the rains have now become fierce and come down non-stop since the night that leading to inundation in many areas. Areas in Chennai that reported heavy waterlogging includes Koratur, Perambur, Porur, Poonamalle, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi and OMR. Residents of these areas took to social media to share videos and photos of the flooding in the areas. Police and emergency forces are being deployed in areas.

#ChennaiRains

My area is flooded .

Will #ChennaiCorporation

do the needful. This is how it looks .(seethamna road.alwarpet)

My Concern is

Drainage is mixed with rain water. That's a health Concern for elders . pic.twitter.com/wTihZpbSUn — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 7, 2021

Pictures from Perambur (Its not from 2015, its today's)



Chennai has received 14 cms rain from last night 8.30 pm to 5 am, would've easily crossed 20 cms by now.#ChennaiRains#rain #TamilNaduRains pic.twitter.com/3RwjAzTnno — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) November 7, 2021

Heavy rains in Chennai and the city is flooded with water everywhere.

Southern Railways working hard to avoid interruptions to trains (MPK to MS) 🚊 @RailMinIndia @GMSRailway @PMOIndia #ChennaiRains #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/5youwdttsg — bharathkumarkurapati (@bharathkumar151) November 7, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next five days. The department has also issued rain alerts in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November,” IMD said.

Heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north & central Chennai areas



Nungambakkam

--

Today- 207 mm till 7.30 am (1 hour left)

2020- 162 mm on 25.11.2020

2019- no 150 events

2018- no 150

2017- 183 mm on 03.11.2017

2016- no 150 events

2015- 294 mm on 02.12.2015 pic.twitter.com/JB15wwr7Zv — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 7, 2021

Southwest monsoon in India

According to the IMD in Thiruvananthapuram, the southwest monsoon had earlier left the entire country. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 of this year and lasted 20 days, occurred over a five-month period. This year, the country received typical rainfall, amounting to 109% of the average. The intensity of rainfall increased substantially in September and continued throughout October, indicating that the withdrawal phase had begun. As a result, heavy rains were reported in several states, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

Image: PTI