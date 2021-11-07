Chennai Witnesses ‘heaviest Rainfall Since 2015'; Authorities Issue Flood Warning

Last Updated:

As heavy rain continues to cause waterlogging in Chennai & nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in days to come.

Chennai

Several parts in Chennai and its suburban areas reported waterlogging on Sunday morning after heavy rains lashed the city. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu began overnight and continued through the morning. The showers have now been marked as the ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’. Authorities have now sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened during the day, considering the ill effects of such heavy showers that caused the Chennai floods in 2015.

As heavy rain continues to cause waterlogging in Chennai and nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the days to come. Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. The locals here are being moved to safe locations. Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to Chennai city is being set to open in order to clear the rainwater surplus.  

Chennai experiences heavy rainfall 

Intermittent rains began in Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts Saturday morning. However, the rains have now become fierce and come down non-stop since the night that leading to inundation in many areas. Areas in Chennai that reported heavy waterlogging includes Koratur, Perambur, Porur, Poonamalle, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi and OMR. Residents of these areas took to social media to share videos and photos of the flooding in the areas. Police and emergency forces are being deployed in areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next five days. The department has also issued rain alerts in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November,” IMD said.

Southwest monsoon in India

According to the IMD in Thiruvananthapuram, the southwest monsoon had earlier left the entire country. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 of this year and lasted 20 days, occurred over a five-month period. This year, the country received typical rainfall, amounting to 109% of the average. The intensity of rainfall increased substantially in September and continued throughout October, indicating that the withdrawal phase had begun. As a result, heavy rains were reported in several states, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

