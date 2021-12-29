Chennai's Marina Beach Accessible To Differently Abled, Temporary Path Built

A temporary path has been built for a week on Marina Beach for people with disability to access the seashore. Due to this, differently abled people were able to enjoy the sea closely on Tuesday. A 200 metre long wooden ramp linking the Marina seashore with the beach approach road was inaugurated, also called the ‘temporary’ ramp. Several specially designed wheelchairs that can be ‘used on beach sand’ has been arranged by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared some beautiful images from the location and stated, "No matter how many times you go, the sea is never tired. We have created a temporary path so that the minds of the disabled who once thought of dipping their feet in that ocean may come to fruition; We will make it permanent soon. This is a small task; but the beginning of a big change."

2.21 Acre Karunanidhi Memorial At Marina Beach

Meanwhile, last month, the Tamil Nadu Government had issued the official order for the construction of former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's memorial. As per the order of the Government, the memorial will be constructed in an area of 2.21 acres at the Marina beach and will portray his life, work and achievements. The government has asked the authorities to initiate the work on the memorial, submit the report and ensure that there are no legal discrepancies in the process.

After assuming the post of the Chief Minister, Karunanidhi's his son MK Stalin made an announcement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly that a Rs 39 crore memorial will be constructed for his late father. In the assembly, Stalin hailed the late leader as the "sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu". Stalin remarked that Karunanidhi was a 'multi-faceted personality' and said that no one in the past or the future would be able to attain such heights. His decision was welcomed by Opposition parties including AIADMK coordinator and deputy leader of the opposition, O Panneerselvam, who dubbed it as a 'historic decision'. The structure will be built next to the memorials of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.