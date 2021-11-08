Chhath Puja 2021: Ghats Being Cleaned, Final Preparations Underway In Delhi

The four-day Chhath celebration began on Monday with Nahay Khay, meanwhile, the ghats of the National Capital are being cleaned as last-minute preparations for the event begin. On the first day of Chhath Puja, people took a plunge in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, despite the poisonous foam.

While the number of COVID-19 instances is lower than the previous year, Randheer Kumar, President of the Chhath Puja Samiti of Vikas Nagar region, told ANI that they are ensuring that people take all essential measures.

"Chhath Puja is a festival of faith. People come together to celebrate this 'mahaparv' with joy. We will follow all the COVID-19 protocols here at the ghat. I urge people to maintain distance and avoid gatherings. We are celebrating this festival for decades and this year, our volunteers at the ghat are ensuring that the people follow all the necessary precautions in wake of the pandemic. We will provide masks and sanitisers to the people too," said Kumar, as quoted by the news agency.

Preparations for Chhath underway in Delhi

Earlier on November 5, the Delhi government declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on the account of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)