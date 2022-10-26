Chhath Puja: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Permits Celebration At Designated Ghats In Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Wednesday approved of Chhath Puja designated ghats on the Yamuna River. Saxena requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean water and ghats for the devotees. The L-G also cautioned Kejriwal against "misleading and pre-mature publicity". The Lieutenant General's directives came after Kejriwal's tweet which said that Chhath Puja can be held anywhere on the Yamuna river. Saxena alleged that the Chief Minister's tweet was causing confusion among the masses.

'Kejriwal's Tweet creating confusion among people': VK Saxena

The L-G Secretariat Office said, "The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the LG was specific to designated Ghats - Kejriwal tweeted as if Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna, creating confusion amongst people".

As a direction to the Revenue and Environment, Lieutenant Governor Saxena ordered to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal's orders with regard to pollution in Yamuna.

Chhath Puja ghats in Delhi

Speaking to ANI, Kailash Gahlot, Revenue Minister of Delhi said on October 21, "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

Gahlot also said that the Delhi Government has made arrangements for devotees by preparing 1,100 ghats. He said, "Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats".

Chhath Puja an auspicious celebration across country

Chhath Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The four-day festivities begin with the "nahai khai" ritual and ends with the prayers to the rising sun, or Usha Arghya. During this festival, the devotees worship the Sun God or Surya Bhagwaan, who is believed to sustain life here on Earth. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 28-31.