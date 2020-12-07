Chhattisgarh: Bear Attack Kills 4 & Injures 3 Others, Victims Rescued And Hospitalised

A wild bear attacked the villagers in Korea (Koriya) district of Chhattisgarh, killing four people and injuring three others. The villagers from Angwahi had ventured into nearby forest area to gather some forest produce when they were attacked by the wild bear while returning back home, according to forest official.

The officials stated that the bodies of the deceased were recovered on the wee hours on Monday after a prolonged rescue operation as the bear, after killing the four villagers, sat close to the bodies. Reportedly, the rescue operation started in the evening and went on till midnight when they spotted the incident site, eventually taking time for the bodies to be recovered due to the bear's presence.

One victim climbs tree to escape attack

The official aware of the situation has stated that one of the victims climbed a nearby tree to escape the bear attack. He was rescued with the help of a JCB machine. The deceased included two men and two women while two of the three injured were said to be in a critical condition and shifted to hospital for treatment. One who had minor injuries has been discharged.

A team has been deployed with tranquilliser guns and a veterinary doctor to trace the bear and the search operation would be carried out in the forest using drone cameras, according to reports.

The kin of all the deceased persons was given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 each while the remaining amount of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of the necessary formalities, the official said.

Several such attacks have been reported in the past from Chhattisgarh. Earlier in September this year, a 25-year-old man was reported killed by bears in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. The attack had taken place when two men from Abhaypur village under Premnagar forest range, were on their way to the paddy field on a bicycle when two bears approached and attacked them. While one managed to escape the other was severely injured, later succumbing to injuries.

(with inputs from agencies. Representative image: PTI)

